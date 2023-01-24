HEPHZIBAH, Ga (WJBF)

April Cofer tried to avoid living out her family legacy. She had a good career as an accountant, but it was a career choice that deep down just didn’t add up.

“Teaching is something that’s always been in my blood,” Cofer says. But for about 20-years I just avoided it. I’m giving my age. But I just avoided it because that’s what was expected. My mom is a retired educator. Aunts, uncles, Godparents. It was just something that I avoided.”

She helps her students understand the complex world of calculus and statistics.

“In middle school and high school I kind of struggled with Math. But then when I got to college, I was just passing my courses like that.”

And now her students are learning skills that will last a lifetime.

“It’s dealing with them being able to analyze that data, categorize that data. How to pull that data out to use it for reports they may have to do in college, on jobs. You have to pull data on those jobs, whether it’s in sales, anything like that to figure out what’s going to be the best choice.”

April Cofer changed careers and is changing lives. It’s a move that keeps paying off every day.

“The accolades from the students,” she says. “Them telling me on a daily basis how much they appreciate me. I have pulled students in that I don’t even teach, that stop by every day to make sure they speak.”