Warrenton, Ga (WJBF)

Amanda Ogletree has a very powerful, very personal reason for being in this classroom. She teaches inclusion Special Education at Warren County Middle School.

“My brother had brain cancer,” Ogletree says. ” And so I saw the trouble he had in the classroom, and graduating and going into college. So I’ve always been working with disabilities for now, almost 20-years.”

Nearly 2-decades and pretty much never looking back.

“Now, some days are trying. But 98-percent of the time yes, it’s the best decision I’ve ever made.”

Mrs. Ogletree knows that a student grasps a concept before they even say a word.

“The excitement in the kids’ eyes. When they realize, oh I did that. I did that on my own, with just a little bit of encouragement. Yes A’s and B’s are great. But if you have a student who is struggling, that C is an A.”

Her primary focus is Math. She makes it easier to understand by showing how it’s used in the real world.

“They like to go shopping. They like to buy candy. They like to go to the movies. So if you relate it back to how they can use the math in everyday, outside of school, they connect to it more.”

Mrs. Ogletree has a strong support system that includes her husband and parents.

“It’s huge. But I also have a wonderful work family here that makes it 10-times easier. And you want to come to school. Because they’re all family. Kids included.”

Kids who are going to do great things after they leave Amanda Ogletree.

“Just that they’re successful and happy,” she says. ” Just happy. In whatever they do, just to be happy. Life’s too short.”