AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)

Aaron Edwards teaches Economics. He’s all about numbers. He should appreciate the fact that a large number of his students emailed us, got our attention, and got him the Golden Apple Award.

“I know a lot of them only did it because they were happy that it got them out of a first semester exam,” Edwards says. “But you know what, if that’s what got it, then that’s what got it. We’ve been getting through to the kids. It’s about self-interest, modeling how to interact with your local community.”

And he should know. This is his community and now he gets to give back to it every day.

“I am from Aiken County. I went to Aiken County schools K-12. My first real dabble with it was here at South Aiken with the teacher cadet class. Ann Poplin who currently works at the Aiken Scholars Academy was my teacher cadet instructor. That was like the time I said, hey this is something I’m pretty decent at.”

But he can’t do it alone. His high schoolers get a lot of help from home, if parents take the time to get involved.

“Interact. Ask questions. Teachers are available. E-mail, phone, whatever. We are there to help the students, and knowing that you are there to also help your student, it really can sort of triangulate it and get the work done.”

Aaron Edwards is getting the work done in this class with these bright young minds.

“This is a fantastic place to work,” he says. “I really enjoy coming in every day.”