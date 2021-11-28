Gold Harvest Food Bank to hold mobile distribution event

TRENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Golden Harvest Food Bank Mobile Truck will hold a food distribution event on Tuesday, November 30.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. at New & Living Way Church at 3315 Highway 19 in Trenton.

It will be a drive-thru event. Up to 200 families from Aiken, Edgefield, and McCormick will be served.

It is free but you must bring an ID and proof of income.

Men if you are not disabled, organizers say, you’re asked to edit your vehicles to assist in loading the items.

It’s first-come, first-served while supplies last.

For more information, call 803-634-2906, 803-480-1412, or 803-991-3195