Gold Cross transport rate request going to commission

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Anybody who’s been shopping lately knows this now commissioners considering a request from the city’s ambulance service provider for a sizeable increase in its transport rate

Gold Cross is in the ambulance business, and for that business they want to increase its transport fee.

“And I think Gold Cross writes a lot off that’s not collected it just gives them a little fairer playing field,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

The request is a six hundred dollar increase in the transport fee, plus an increase in the cost per mile this would put Gold Cross on par with other Georgia cities.

But commissioner Dennis Williams is not in support, he’s still waiting for recommendations from the ambulance service subcommittee.

Williams wants a quality control person to monitor complaints about Gold Cross response times.

“We file complaints with them we get very little feedback, verbal feedback, we need to have some type of structure system to look at the complaints,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

Gold Cross saying there would be very few complaints about the transport fee because it would only be charged to insurance companies. not those paying out of pocket.

“Basically, the way we are proposing it as the customers patients will never see an increase in the current amount, we’ll discount them back to what the current MOU is charging,” said Steven Vincent, Gold Cross Vice President.

“And that was one of the parts we wanted to make sure that we had in there and that would be there so the general public would not be taken a hit as badly,” said Clarke.

“It’s eventually going to come back to the public,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The Gold Cross rate increase takes its place on a busy commission agenda for Tuesday, that includes a mask mandate for city buildings, and whether to put the business license for a downtown where a shooting occurred last month on probation in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.