Gold Cross teaming with Augusta Transit to help bus riders get vaccinated at Augusta Regional Airport

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Gold Cross EMS is teaming up with Augusta Transit to help get more COVID shot into the arms of more Augusta residents.
Gold Cross is holding a clinic at Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) and the bus company will be taking people to that location for a shot.
If you let them know you are heading to take the vaccine, you can ride the bus for free.
REMEMBER THE AGES ARE 12 AND UP NOW.
The city will provide a city bus every hour starting at 12:30pm to take people to the Augusta Airport from Southgate Plaza to receive the vaccine.