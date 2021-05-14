Gold Cross teaming with Augusta Transit to help bus riders get vaccinated at Augusta Regional Airport

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Gold Cross EMS is teaming up with Augusta Transit to help get more COVID shot into the arms of more Augusta residents.

Gold Cross is holding a clinic at Augusta Regional Airport (AGS) and the bus company will be taking people to that location for a shot.

If you let them know you are heading to take the vaccine, you can ride the bus for free.

REMEMBER THE AGES ARE 12 AND UP NOW.

The city will provide a city bus every hour starting at 12:30pm to take people to the Augusta Airport from Southgate Plaza to receive the vaccine.

