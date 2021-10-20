Gold Cross rate increase approved

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The cost of Ambulance rides in Augusta are going up.

Commissioners granted the request by Gold Cross for a 600-dollar hike in its transport fee.

This puts the company on par with what’s being charged in other Georgia cities.

The increase is allowed under the agreement the city has with Gold Gross and city leaders say its justified.

“Across the nation EMS service is taking a big hit as well as other businesses we got to take that into consideration it’s time for us to be more business friendly they’re are partners in this endeavor and we need to ensure that we take care of those who are taking care of us,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

City officials called the transport fee increase COVID related and said it is considered temporary.

Plans call for the city’s agreement with Gold Cross will be renegotiate next year.