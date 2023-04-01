AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 received multiple reports about Gold Cross EMS ending its contract sooner that the previously announced April 21 date. Saturday night, the Mayor’s office issued the following statement:

“This evening Gold Cross notified the City of their intent to terminate their month-to-month contract as the city’s 911 service provider, effective Sunday, April 2 at 8am.

We understand the concern that this news may cause, but want to reassure constituents and visitors of Augusta-Richmond County that they will receive assistance in emergent situations.

Central EMS has confirmed that they will provide emergency medical services to all constituents and visitors effective Sunday, April 2 at 6am. There will be no lapse in coverage.

The Department of Public Health is also sending assistance to Augusta to ensure a smooth transition.

The safety and well-being of all individuals in Augusta-Richmond County remains the Mayor’s top priority. The Office of Mayor Garnett L. Johnson is committed to remaining transparent and will continue to provide constituents with updates.”