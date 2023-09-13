AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The University of South Carolina and Georgia are competing on and off the field this week. In preparation for the big game this weekend, Shepeard Blood Center is having a blood donation battle between fans.

So far, the Bulldogs have a strong lead.

They’re calling it the “Donation Domination” blood drive, and it’s their first year doing it.

“We’re just kind of piggy backing, connecting with that excitement about football, and then we’re asking people to support the community and come together,” said Jackie Clemmons, the Director of Community Resources at Shepeard Blood Center. “And so it’s been fun, watching people come in and donate for their teams.”

Fans of either team can come in, vote for the Gamecocks or the Bulldogs, donate blood, platelets, or plasma, and leave with a pair of Shepeard socks and a free drink coupon.

“My blood saves lives, so I try to stay healthy so I can give blood to save someone else’s life, and that’s very important,” said Georgia donor Connie Hampton.

The blood will go to local hospitals and outlying counties. Clemmons said the need for platelets is the greatest.

“That is a great need and a growing need. We always need whole blood, though,” she said. “And so we always encourage our O donors to come out, and that’s our O neg. and our O pos. donors, but we need everybody. We really do.”

And donors we spoke to were excited to keep the rivalry going while also helping out the community.

“I’m pulling for Georgia, so I came down and put my Georgia tag in,” said David Rice. “And it’s probably been two or three months since I gave blood, so if you can save a life, it’s a good way to do it. Ruff ruff, isn’t that what they say? Go dawgs.”

The blood drive ends on Friday, so if you want your team to win, now is the time to come in and donate. Here is the full list of participating locations and times:

Wednesday, September 13th

Shepeard Augusta – 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 8:30am-4:30pm

Shepeard Evans – 4329 Washington Road, 8am-6pm

Shepeard Grovetown – 290 Meridian Drive, 7am-4pm

Shepeard Aiken – 353 Fabian Drive, 8:30am-4:30pm

Shepeard Dublin – 122 S Jefferson St., 8:30am-4pm

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management – 1 10th Street, 9am-1pm

AU Professional Building, 1481 Laney Walker Blvd, 10am-6pm

Thursday, September 14th

Shepeard Augusta – 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 8:30am-4:30pm

Shepeard Evans – 4329 Washington Road, 8am-6pm

Shepeard Grovetown – 290 Meridian Drive, 7am-4pm

Shepeard Aiken – 353 Fabian Drive, 8:30am-4:30pm

Shepeard Dublin – 122 S Jefferson St., 8:30am-4pm

Columbia County EMA – 650 Ronald Reagan Drive, 10am-7pm

Friday, September 15th

Shepeard Augusta – 1533 Wrightsboro Road, 8:30am-4:30pm

Shepeard Evans – 4329 Washington Road, 8am-6pm

Shepeard Grovetown – 290 Meridian Drive, 7am-4pm

Shepeard Aiken – 353 Fabian Drive, 8:30am-4:30pm

Shepeard Dublin – 122 S Jefferson St., 8:30am-4pm

Bank of America – 1450 Walton Way, 10am-2pm

Select Specialty Hospital, 1537 Walton Way, 3pm-6pm