GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Glynn County Police Department (GCPD) is investigating what occurred at a St. Simons Island party this past week after a 19-year-old landed in the emergency room with high levels of intoxication.

On Tuesday, March 21, GCPD was alerted by the Southeast Georgia Health Center about an individual brought in with a high level of intoxication. Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to the hospital. Hospital staff reported three juveniles had previously arrived at the Emergency Room saying they had an individual in the car that they needed to bring in.

The three youths gave their names to hospital staff but left shortly after asking if they could leave before the police arrived.

GCPD’s Criminal Investigation Division later learned the identity of the victim as 19-year-old Trenton Lehrkamp. Police say the officers did not see any signs of physical injury on Lehrkamp but did note the presence of spray paint. Lehrkamp was being treated due to a high level of intoxication from a mixture of controlled substances and alcohol.

On the morning of March 22, detectives served a search warrant on a home on St. Simons Island, where police say the incident had occurred. Police collected and recorded numerous items of evidence related to the investigation. GCPD also served additional supplemental search warrants to gather further evidence.

GCPD says several juveniles associated with the incident have been interviewed by detectives and they are continuing to conduct additional interviews.

Regarding a video circulating on social media, a statement from the Glynn County Board of Commissioners says in part:

“It has been determined by detectives, the videos which have surfaced on social media are of a prior incident involving the victim and are not pertaining to this current incident.”

Sunday, detectives were able to interview Lehrkamp at the hospital. He was alert, and conscious, and gave a statement about what transpired on the evening of March 21.

Police say the victim and his family are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Glynn County Schools released a statement saying the district is “aware of the allegations of an off-campus incident that involved several of our former and current students.”

The statement continued, in part, saying:

“We understand the significant community concern and interest in this situation, and will continue to work diligently to provide an atmosphere where students feel safe, comfortable and ready to learn.”

Additionally, Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson encourages anyone with more information on the incident to come forward or contact the Glynn County Police Department. Police say those with information may also call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or email them at 911silentwitness@glynncounty-ga.gov.