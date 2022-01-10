Glenn Hills teacher surprised by Good Morning America

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – A Richmond County teacher is still feeling the shock from a huge surprise.

Mr. Danny Carswell II is a history teacher at Glenn Hills High School.

Monday morning, Will Reeves with Good Morning America (GMA), visited Mr. Carswell and several of his students at Glenn Hills for the ‘Class Act’ segment.

In this segment, GMA highlights teachers making a difference in the lives of their students.

Mr. Carswell is being recognized for the effort he puts into teaching and the fact that he helps his students produce and air a morning show.

Good Morning America surprised Mr. Carswell with $10,000 to continue educating his students in the best way possible.

NewsChannel 6 caught up with the teacher extraordinaire and student, DeAndre Bates.

Here’s what they had to say about the amazing honor: