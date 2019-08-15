Glenn Hills Middle student facing charges after violent incident caught on video

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Glenn Hills Middle School student is facing charges after a violent incident that was caught on video.

The male student is charged with Battery and Disrupting a Public School.

The Richmond County School System says Wednesdayday at Glenn Hills Middle, a boy physically assaulted a girl right before class change.

The video made rounds on social media, showing him land at least six punches to her head and hit her more times than that.

The school initially suspended him for 2 days and after more investigation suspended him for 10 days. He has a pending tribunal.