Glenn Hills M.S. principal reassigned

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – There’s a new principal at Glenn Hills Middle School in Richmond County.

Angela Moore is replacing Dr. Lloydette Young.

Young will serve in a new capacity within the school system.

This move is one of 5 new principal appointments made by board members last night.

The move at the middle school follows several complaints from parents concerned about potential gang violence in the schools.

One parent shared video with NewsChannel 6 showing what she says is her daughter getting beaten up.

The mother tells us she reached out to school officials about what happened and she has still not heard back.