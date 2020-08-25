Glascock County students to transition to virtual learning temporarily due to COVID

One of the the largest school districts in the CSRA will teach more than half of its students at home amid the pandemic.

GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Due to COVID-19 safety concerns for students and staff, GCCS will implement a temporary transition of all students to home-based virtual learning beginning Wednesday, August 26th.

This transition will allow existing COVID-19 quarantines to expire and allow time for the spread to slow. No students will attend face to face during this time.

Parents who previously indicated the need for a device will be contacted with details on issuing devices.

All students will need to log in daily to complete assignments in each course.

GCCS teachers and staff will be available by phone or email Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to provide support.



GCCS will tentatively plan to resume face-to-face instruction on September 14, 2020.

More information will be made available prior to September 14th.

Details for athletics to follow.

