GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On August 18, 2022 at approximately 10:00 pm, the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a potential threat on social media that contained the wording “#schoolday”.

The post was of a GCCS student that had what appeared to be a pistol in the student’s waist band.

Authorities immediately notified school administration and began an investigation.

The juvenile was charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts and subsequently detained at a regional youth detention facility.

Additional security measures are being taken today (Friday) of an abundance of caution.

The investigation is ongoing.