GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) – The Glascock County Sheriff’s Office kicked off its second annual Faith and Blue weekend Friday.

National Faith and Blue weekend was started in 2020 with one goal in mind: building bridged and breaking biases.

“As law enforcement leaders- law enforcement officers- from boots on the grund all the way to the top brass in an organization, we have to be in the community, we have to be available,” said Glascock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelly.

For Faith and Blue, faith-based organizations are the key to building bonds between the community and law enforcement.

Gibson Community Church Pastor Edgar Chance says he couldn’t agree more. “If you come out to things like this and get to know them, then they’ll realize that- that they’re regular people and they care about each other and they care about the people they’re serving.”

“We’re trying to work with all area churches to help them. And it helps us a lot to have a resource to go to different places in the community to be able to talk to them- they give us some guidance,” said Deputy Steven Mathis.

Sheriff Kelley says the work doesn’t end here. He tells WJBF other sheriffs and he are also working on a new accreditation program for law enforcement across the state.

“We make better standards for our employees and for our officers to operate that will, in turn, be better for our community and the people we interact with,” said Sheriff Kelley.