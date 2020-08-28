Glascock County free testing Monday

GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – Glascock County Health Department is announcing a FREE COVID-19 Testing Site Monday, August 31, 2020 in Gibson, Georgia.

The event is from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.

To schedule an appointment, call (706) 721-5800.

The deadline for making an appointment for Monday is 4 p.m. Saturday, August 29.

Future testing at the site may be available depending on availability.

WHERE:     

  • Glascock County Health Department
  • 668 West Main Street
  • Gibson, Georgia 30810

