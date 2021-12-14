Glascock County FFA chapter taking donations for Kentucky tornado victims

GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga (WJBF/AP) – The Glascock County FFA chapter is taking donations to be delivered this weekend to tornado victims in Kentucky.
The tornado outbreak Friday killed at least 88 people in five states. Seventy-four of them were in Kentucky.
The schools Facebook post is asking the public for donations of various sorts:
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that the death toll could grow as authorities continue to work around debris that slowed recovery efforts.
Nearly 450 National Guard members have been mobilized in the state, and 95 of them are searching for those presumed dead.