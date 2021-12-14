Glascock County FFA chapter taking donations for Kentucky tornado victims

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 13: In this aerial view, crews clear the rubble at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory after it was destroyed by a tornado three days prior, on December 13, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes struck several Midwest states in the late evening on December 10, causing widespread destruction and multiple fatalities. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga (WJBF/AP) – The Glascock County FFA chapter is taking donations to be delivered this weekend to tornado victims in Kentucky.

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, after a tornado swept through the area. Radar data indicates that a single tornado may have tracked more than 250 miles from Arkansas into Kentucky. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY – DECEMBER 12: Homes and business are reduced to rubble after a tornado ripped through the area two days prior, on December 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes touched down in several Midwest states late evening December 10 causing widespread destruction and leaving more than 80 people dead. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The tornado outbreak Friday killed at least 88 people in five states. Seventy-four of them were in Kentucky.

The schools Facebook post is asking the public for donations of various sorts:

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that the death toll could grow as authorities continue to work around debris that slowed recovery efforts.

Nearly 450 National Guard members have been mobilized in the state, and 95 of them are searching for those presumed dead.