Glascock County Consolidated School temporarily transitions to learn from home

GIBSON, Ga. (WJBF) – Glascock County Consolidated School will temporarily transition P K-12 students to virtual at home learning beginning August 9th until August 20th.

GCCS made the announcement on a Facebook post Friday evening.

“The health and safety of students, staff, and the community is the school’s first priority . With almost no Covid-19 spread in the county and minimal spread across the CSRA over summer break, GCCS students and staff began the school year with high hopes of a normal year; however, after nine students and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19 and 99 students and 11 staff members were quarantined within the first week of school , it is clear that spread rates have increased dramatically in our community. Therefore, GCCS will implement a temporary transition of P K-12 students to virtual /at – home learning beginning August 9th , continuing until August 20th , with a tentative return to school date o f August 23rd . This temporary transition to virtual /at – home learning will allow t he existing Covid-19 quarantines to expire and allow time for the spread of Covid-19 to slow. In addition, this period will provide time to implement enhanced mitigation measures and reinstate a hybrid instructional model for the remainder of the fall semester. Teachers will be contacting parents on Monday, August 9th , to inform parents and students of the virtual /at – home learning plan for this temporary transition. Parents of all affected students currently under quarantine have been notified. Please be mindful of the activities that you and your family engage in during this transition to ensure a safe return to face-to-face instruction.”

