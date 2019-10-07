Giving Your Best: Rick Pinnell

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– He’s a former business owner who is spending his retirement giving back to his community.

Rick Pinnell is known as a giving person, who looks for ways to help others. His civic involvement includes both Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs, but it’s his 35 years on the board of the Boys & Girls Clubs that matter most to him.

“You can have the worst day in the world- but come over here and spend 20 minutes and realize you don’t have bad days- you just realize how lucky you are.”

Rick Pinnell is enthusiastic about the Boys & Girls Clubs of Augusta because of the difference it makes in young lives.

“They’re producing a citizen here. These kids used to come here and learn how to play sports and stuff like that. But they have one hour everyday where they do homework help. Graduation here is like 97-98%. These kids are finding there’s a way out and they want to come here.”

Nominator Tim Spivey says Rick absolutely loves his community. Besides serving on the board for more than 30 years, he and his wife, Pat, have a special love for the Secret Santa program.

“They get families to sponsor other families- it’s probably up to 20 or 30, could be more than that, and Pat and Rick have been doing that for probably 30 years.”

Tim says Rick has always been involved in trying to make it better. He says anytime the Boys & Girls clubs need anything, Rick is their “go to” person.

“He does everything for the club. He’s here all the time- whatever needs to be done- that’s a true volunteer.”

Rick says when you volunteer, you get more out of it than you put into it.

“I get ten times out of what I do over here and it’s your obligation. If you make money out of a community, you’ve got to give it back. That’s the way it ought to be and if everybody would do that, we’d have a whole lot better world.”