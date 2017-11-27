GIVING YOUR BEST: Meg Macuch

AUGUSTA– A Richmond County high school senior is setting the bar high for students, giving back to their community.

After raising tens-of-thousands of dollars for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Meg Macuch is being honored with the Giving Your Best award.

Jennie: “For the work you have done to raise money for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society, so this is for you!”

For Meg Macuch, raising money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is personal.

“Several of my family members have battled cancer and my Uncle Paul actually lost his battle with leukemia a little while ago, so it was in his honor that we did it.”

Meg was part of the CSRA’s inaugural class of student ambassadors raising money across the country for LLS.

Bobbie Jo Bates is the local campaign director.

“Students across the nation raised over $6,000,000 last year, and I thought, ‘We can do this in Augusta, we’ve got a lot of great students and a lot of great families, and good community,’ so I thought WHY NOT?”

Through lots and lots of letter writing, Meg and her team raised more than $50,000 for LLS.

“A lot of people are going through similar things and they’re going to be hopefully helped out by this — or inspired to help out by this.”

Meg is inspired by her parents.

“I know they are involved in a lot of different organizations and I want to get involved in everything from helping fund cancer research to helping in soup kitchens and things like that.”

And how does it make Bobbie Jo feel to see students, like Meg, who step up?

“It’s amazing – I am continually impressed everyday at their work ethic and their commitment and their families’ commitment to see them do something well in the community, and it means something to them. So it’s truly an honor for me to be able to partner with them and see them do their best.”