AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- NewsChannel 6 and Shepeard Community Blood Center are partnering for our “Giving Your Best” blood drive.

“It’s, it’s an easy way to help the community, to help save lives and to just be a good citizen,” Howard Horton said.

Shepeard Community Blood Center brought their Bloodmobile to Television Park to make donating blood easier.

“Every single day there are people in need at the hospitals. Babies all the way up to elders that need blood. Blood transfusions. platelets, plasma just to get by day-by-day,” Mobile Team Lead and senior phlebotomist Rebecca Sanders said.

Rebecca Sanders is the Mobile Team Lead and tells me donating blood can be the difference between life and death.

“There are a lot of lives that don’t make the news and there are a lot of lives that could actually need it on a day-today basis, even in the hospitals that are right up the street– on 15th street there are so many children and adults in there fighting every single day.”

People like Howard Horton, who donated a pint of blood, is glad his contribution will go a long way.

“It’s important to, to me, be able to give back to the community in some way and this is a way to do it,” Horton said.

Horton says the process is simple.

“You go through a questionnaire, they take your blood pressure and check your hemoglobin, and assuming everything is okay, then they just put a needle in you, and it really is that much of a stick.”

The other blood drives will be at Solvay at 3702 Clanton Road Thursday, June 22nd, from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. and at Security Federal Bank at 871 East Pine Log Road in Aiken Tuesday, June 27th, from 1 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.