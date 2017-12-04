Giving Your Best: Dr. Ronald and Mary Brown

AUGUSTA– What started as a social action project with his Sigma Pi Phi fraternity brothers, has turned into a weekly mentoring program for Dr. Ronald Brown and his wife. As if his practice, Augusta Gastrointestinal Specialists, doesn’t keep them busy enough, the Browns faithfully show up to make a difference in the lives of local middle school boys, through Project BBuild.

It was a “Who’s Who” field of Richmond County educators on hand for the surprise presentation of the Giving Your Best award to Dr. Ronald and Mary Brown.

Dr. Ronald Brown is proud of the work he and his Sigma Pi Phi fraternity brothers are doing with Project BBuild.

“And we’ve seen it cause we do track them through high school. A number of our boys have made it through college, we just had one graduate from Fordham University. He came back for our last graduation and was our keynote speaker.”

For the last 10 years, the Browns have been supporting and mentoring boys in Richmond County Schools.

DeMargo Lewis is the Community Engagement Specialist for Richmond County Schools.

“In my time, there was a group called Boys to Men and that’s exactly what he’s doing. His organization is turning young boys in to young men.”

Lewis nominated Dr. Ronald Brown and his wife, Mary, for the Giving Your Best award for their decade of service to middle school boys.

He says their dedication is immeasurable.

“And the work that they do is constant (every Saturday morning) to a point where I really wanted to understand what was the foundation for them wanting to do so.”

THAT would be the Brown’s three sons:

Dr. Ronald Brown/”We just felt like we could do something. We do math and language arts, per the Richmond County Schools curriculum.”

Mary Brown/”This is our 10th year… (It’s like you got yours grown and you just took on more!) well, we saw the need, Jennie. Doc and I believe to whom much is given much is required.”

Dr. Ronald Brown/”They’ll call us for everything! I had a call a couple of years ago about a lawn mower that wouldn’t start. And when we got there, for some reason, God decided just to let the lawnmower get started — and he looked a me like I knew what I was doing!”

Mary Brown/”We just tried to set that example, to let the boys know that you have a choice and we’re trying to help them make the best choices they can. I always tell the boys, ‘Don’t be followers, try to be leaders.”

Project BBuild is a social action program (Boulé Brothers Uplifting, Influencing, Leading and Developing)

BBUILD is a weekly Tutoring and Mentoring program for 40 sixth, seventh and eighth grades African American Males students who attend Richmond County Public Schools.

Led by the Archons of alpha Mu Boulé and volunteers, Project BBUILD operates on Saturdays mornings at the Boys & Girls Clubs of CSRA. Breakfast and Lunch is provided.

The Social Action Program Mission of Alpha Mu Boulé is to make a positive difference in the lives of at-risk African-American males in the Augusta, Georgia area primarily through collaborating with other organizations regarding programs aimed at improving the social, educational and economic conditions of African-Americans males.

Project BBUILD has received local recognition by the Perry Broad Casting Company, churches, and local government officials.

Partnering with Alpha Mu Boulé, The Boys & Girls Clubs of the CSRA, The Richmond County Public Schools, Tabernacle Baptist Church and The Washington Foundation, the program is funded by Alpha Mu Boulé, Washington Foundation, Individuals and Corporations. There is no charge to the students.

Activities

An Evening of Elegance-A Black Tie affair hosted by Archons and Archousai for students and parents.

Lucy C Laney Museum tour for Black History Month.

Georgia State Capitol Day serving as pages.

Sickle Cell Walk.

Celebration of Erudition (Graduation)

Founders Day serving as ushers.

Paine College Tour/ basketball game.

CSRA College Football Classic.

Outcomes measured includes Math, Language Art and attendance grades as well as class decorum.