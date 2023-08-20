AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) —– Are you exhausted from always giving in relationships, but no one is there when you need them? Do you lie awake at night with countless thoughts running through your mind? Do you crave deeper emotional connections?

If you have answered yes to any of these questions, Girl Get Off The Couch #LiveExperience was created just for you! It’s Saturday, August 26, at 1 p.m. at the Kroc Center.

Licensed therapist Dr. Radisha Brown joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about what you can expect.