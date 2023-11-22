AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The annual holiday gingerbread village returns to the Augusta Museum.

Local bakeries and artists made historic Augusta buildings out of gingerbread, candy and frosting.

The edible buildings are being sold in a silent auction to raise money for the museum.

You can view the houses for free and vote for your favorite house.

“This is 17 years and counting that we been doing this for the public. It is a free event which we are glad to provide for the public. I wish the camera could smell cause you have that gingerbread smell that’s all through this area. But we’re so happy to provide this every year to the general public,” said Nancy Glaser the Executive Director Augusta Museum of History.

The most popular choices will be announced on the Museum’s Facebook page.