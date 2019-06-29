Gillette Recalls Venus Simply3 Disposable Razors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — If you use Venus Simply3 disposable razors, there’s a recall the Consumer Product Safety Commission would like for you to know about.

The razors come in pink, purple, and yellow and were sold in two types of packages: a Venus Simply3 Disposable Razor 4-pack and a Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack which included one free razor at food, drug, and mass merchandise stores nationwide from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $6 and $10.

We’re told a problem during manufacturing resulted in the misalignment of the blades in the razors, posing a higher risk of cuts during normal use. Gillette has received a report of one person being cut while using it.

You should immediately stop using the razors and contact Gillette to receive a postage-paid return label to return the razors to receive a voucher for a replacement.