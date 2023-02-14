GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF)- Many of you have been planning something big for your special someone for Valentine’s Day for weeks. And there’s a good possibility many forgot or waited until last minute to do their shopping.

Lucky for them, stores like Kroger are a one stop shop. On the big romantic day you can find an assortment of roses and other flowers, candy, cards and even stuffed animals.

Eric Carroll, store manager at Kroger in Grovetown, told NewsChannel 6 they start preparing for an influx of last minute shoppers two weeks in advance.

Carroll said one of the stores biggest sellers is its chocolate covered strawberries. They also have a chocolate dipped apple for those allergic to strawberries.

One of the most romantic things someone can do for their significant other is to cook them dinner. Kroger has you covered for that as well. Their recipe for pasta rigatoni is great for folks ballin’ on a budget, at just $35 for the ingredients. It only takes about 35 minutes to prepare and you’ll be a hero or heroine to your love.

Kroger providing easy recipe for Valentine’s Day.

The National Retail Federation says Americans are expected to spend just shy of $26 billion on Valentine’s Day this year. It’s the second most expensive since the federation began tracking spending for the holiday in 2004.

Like with everything else, Valentine’s spending slowed during the pandemic because of social distancing.

People are buying Valentine’s for more than just their better half. Average spending for family members or significant others is $131.

The survey says 27 percent more people are expected to buy gifts for their pets. The average spending for pets, friends and co-workers, along with classmates or teachers is $58. That’s up $15 from last year.

Whether you are buying for a romantic partner or for your fur baby, you will want to get out early on Valentine’s Day or everything will be gone.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.