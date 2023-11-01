(WJBF) — You can buy stocks in 2023 in the amount of time it takes to play your favorite game, but you may not know where to start.

Financial expert Prince Dykes provided valuable insights for beginners looking to venture into the world of stock market investments. He emphasized that the world of investing, while essential for financial growth, can often appear boring and slow. Dykes advised newcomers to start conservatively, possibly by investing in well-established, blue-chip companies, before venturing into riskier options. He also recommended learning to read financial statements and evaluate businesses’ fundamentals.

