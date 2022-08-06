AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several back-to-school distribution events taking place Saturday, August 6.
AUGUSTA
- Back-to-School Health Fair – On the first floor of the Family Medicine Clinic at 1447 Harpers Street Saturday, AU Nursing Students will be providing free services for children who need to complete their school health forms, including vision and hearing screening, vaccinations, and dental screenings from 8 am until 4 pm.
AIKEN
- SuccessTeam 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive – The organization is holding its 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive. It will take place Saturday, August 6, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Aiken Technical College. Students will receive free backpacks and school supplies.
- 12th Annual Fit4School Event in Aiken – August 6th, from 10 am to 1 pm at the Aiken County Family Y at 621 Trolley Line Road in Graniteville. The 12th annual Fit 4 School will provide local students with school supplies, health screenings, and haircuts by Aiken School of Cosmetology and Barbering. The event will be at the Aiken County Family YMCA, 621 Trolley Line Road, Graniteville, from 10 am to 1 pm (while supplies last).
- Back-to-School Supply Distribution by Augusta Realtors – The Greater Augusta Association of Realtors is giving out filled backpacks on Saturday, August 6, from 10 a.m. – 12 noon at 1214 Roy Road (off Wheeler Road) in Augusta. The backpacks will be distributed in the parking lot. Parents do not have to get out of the vehicle. It’s first come first served. A child must be present or at least in the vehicle. The backpacks and supplies are donated by local realtors.
- Augusta Dream Center Backpack Giveaway 2022 – At the Augusta Dream Center from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., 3364 Peach Orchard Road. With back-to-school right around the corner, the Dream Center reached out to the community to come together to make sure CSRA kiddos feel prepared and empowered as they head back to the classroom. Saturday, August 6th, the Dream Center, its community partners, and volunteers will give out collected supplies from 10 a.m. to noon as part of their 2022 Backpack Giveaway. If you’re planning on attending, please keep in mind that no registration is required, we do ask that children be present at the event.