AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — There are several back-to-school distribution events taking place Saturday, August 6.

AUGUSTA

Back-to-School Health Fair – On the first floor of the Family Medicine Clinic at 1447 Harpers Street Saturday, AU Nursing Students will be providing free services for children who need to complete their school health forms, including vision and hearing screening, vaccinations, and dental screenings from 8 am until 4 pm.

AIKEN

SuccessTeam 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive – The organization is holding its 7th annual Back to School Bookbag Drive. It will take place Saturday, August 6, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Aiken Technical College. Students will receive free backpacks and school supplies.