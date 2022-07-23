AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Several back-to-school supply drives are happening in the CSRA on Saturday, July 23.

AUGUSTA:

Augusta Worship Center’s Backpack Giveaway: Augusta Worship Center will give away 200 backpacks with school supplies to local children at 3840 Mike Padgett HWY starting at 10 a.m. They will hand out all backpacks stuffed with supplies until they are out. Organizers quickly gave out last year’s backpacks.

“Back 2 School Bash” at Dyess Park: Generation Management has partnered with Amerigroup in Augusta and will be holding a “Back 2 School Bash” at Dyess Park, 902 James Brown BLVD, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. There will be supplies for 300 students from elementary to high school. Each student will receive a fully loaded backpack with school supplies, gift cards, and more. There will also be inflatables, snow cones, and more.

“Operation We Care” School Supply Giveaway and Back-to-School Event-:“Operation We Care” back-to-school drive with inflatables and sno-cone machine at Pine View Baptist Church at 119 Pleasant Home Road in Augusta from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

AIKEN:

Aiken School Supply Drive and Distribution w/ Pitbull Motorcycle Club: The Pitbull Motorcycle Club is hosting a Community School Supply Drive and Distribution from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at Perry Memorial Park at 720 Abbeville Avenue NE in Aiken, SC.

LOUISVILLE:

Louisville Back-to-School Health Fair w/ School Supply Giveaways: The City of Louisville are collaborating with the Peaches and Cream Foundation, Ships for Youth, and the Jefferson Hospital to host a Back to School Health and Safety Fair on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Helen Clark Memorial Park, 911 Peachtree Street in Louisville. This free event will feature entertainment and fun activities for students and families gearing up for the upcoming school year. Along with fun and games, there will also be health screenings, fire safety displays, and many giveaways on book bags and school supplies for students.

WAYNESBORO: