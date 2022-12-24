(WJBF) — Several Christmas events are happening across the CSRA.

Mosaic Church will hold its Candlelight Christmas Eve services on Saturday, December 24. There will be two services, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Refreshments will be provided from 6:15 p.m. – 7 p.m. The church is located at 478 Columbia Industrial Blvd.

Walking Tall Ministries in Gloverville will hold its annual Christmas event on Sunday, December 25, at 8 a.m. Children will be able to get at least one new toy. The group is located at 2195 Augusta Rd, Gloverville.

The Compass for Hope annual Christmas giveaway is scheduled for Sunday, December 25 from

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Clothing and toiletries as well as a specially wrapped gift, will be given out. The shower trailer will also be there for those who want a shower. The event will take place at the James Brown Arena parking lot.