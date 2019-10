BERLIN (AP) – Police say a person has been arrested after a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle that left two people dead.

A video broadcast by a German television station appears to show a man in a helmet and an olive-colored top firing shots.

The clip shown by regional public broadcaster MDR shows the man getting out of a car and firing four shots from behind the vehicle from a long-barreled gun.

It wasn’t clear what he was shooting at.