German man identified as suspect in case of missing UK girl

LONDON (AP) – British police say a German man has been identified as a suspect in the case of a 3-year-old British girl who disappeared 13 years ago while on a family holiday in Portugal.

The Metropolitan Police did not name the 43-year-old but said he was in and around the resort area on the Algarve coast at the time Madeleine McCann disappeared on May 3, 2007.

The long-running case of McCann, who vanished shortly before her fourth birthday, has intrigued Britain for years. Police said Wednesday the suspect is currently imprisoned in Germany for an unrelated sexual crime.