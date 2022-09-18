Classic Cheeseburger on a Brioche Bun with Fries and a Milkshake

(WJBF) — September 18 is the day that honors America’s favorite sandwich with a slice of cheese — National Cheeseburger Day.

According to a Burger Index conducted by market research firm Top Data, the demand for burgers in America has grown significantly. In May, the country’s consumption figures increased by 10.6% compared to last year.

Burgers are the classic American meal, with french fries or onion rings. Everyone in the country loves them! Do you know which are Georgia’s favorite chains?

Most popular burger chains in Georgia ranked in order of popularity in 2022:

Five Guys * Culver’s McDonald’s Wendy’s A&W Restaurants

* The favorite burger chain in 8 states, including Oregon and Montana.