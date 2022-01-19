Georgia’s new voter registration system promises to offer more security

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Atlanta. Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia’s Secretary of State announced a new voter registration system that he says will restore confidence in people going to cast a ballot due to it being a more secure system.

Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State said, “Security is the key to truly assuring all voters and all candidates know and understand that the winner is the winner and the loser simply came up short.”

Renetta: Flanked by election directors from around the state, including former Richmond County director Lynn Bailey, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced a new voter registration system for the 2022 election cycle.

“This new system is more advanced, more secure and more user friendly and will give our election directors and my office new tools to better manage our election efforts.”

Raffensperger says the Peach State will lead the nation on election security, integrity and accessibility. It will be housed on servers through a program known as Fedramp, already utilized by the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. Georgia will partner with SalesForce, a leading database management software company and MTX group, the implementation partner.

“It will be called, the Georgia Registered Voter Information System. But that’s a mouthful, so we are going to call it GRVIS,” said Raffensperger.

:ElectionsNet or E-Net is the old system, but Raffensperger says as technology and threat involvement evolves and a more secure system is needed.

Former Richmond County Elections Director is a Consultant for the Secretary of State’s Office. It will last for one year (that’s how long her contract is for). It’s part time and she’s on call throughout the year.

Lynn Bailey says heading into this big election year, a lot needs to be looked into. The Georgia System, installed in 2013, is considered outdated. Anything that we can arm election officials with throughout the state is a good thing. She feels great about it. It’s a big lift for local elections officials to do this leading up to a big election year. It has a familiar look and feel and will be an easy adaptation. Things will run more efficiently and get voters in and out more quickly. This new system is for processing voter registration applications and issuing absentee ballots and not the actual voting system on which people will cast their ballot.