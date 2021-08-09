Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home hosting job fair Tuesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home is looking for new employees.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

Augusta University and Goodwill Job Connection are hosting the event on August 10, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The job fair will be held at 3179 Washington Rd. Augusta, Ga. 30907.

Career opportunities will be available for LPN, Nursing Assistant and Environmental Services Technician positions.

All are encouraged to apply online HERE prior to attending. Please come prepared to speak with representatives from AU’s Georgia War.

There will be social distancing and masks are encouraged.