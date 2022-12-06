AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Georgia voters will cast their ballots Tuesday to decide who their next US senator will be. A record number of people voted early in the Peach State.

Nearly 2 million people in Georgia have already voted in this runoff election. Nearly 20-thousand of those early votes came from Columbia County and nearly 30-thousand of them in Richmond County.

Control of the senate isn’t as crucial now as it was when the runoff election was announced. Democrats hold the lead in the Senate with 50 seats. Even if Herschel Walker wins, any tie vote will be broken by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Though Democrats have control of the upper chamber, a win for Warnock would allow them to widen their majority. A Republican win could stall the president’s agenda, and possibly give the GOP an edge in 2024.

Monday, both challenger Herschel Walker and incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock continued stumping for votes. Tuesday, it’s in the hands of the voters.

“We gotta get out there and let them know we’re sick and tired of this,” said Walker at a recent rally.

“Elections are about a choice and this election is about competence and character,” Warnock told his supporters.

Either way, Georgians should know when they wake up Wednesday morning who their next senator will be.

“I would think that most counties would be able to produce their results by the end of the night. The law actually requires that we don’t go home until we finish counting,” said Travis Doss, Director of the Richmond County Board of Elections.

Some Richmond county voters will also be voting for their District 2 Board of Education representative, and early voting is still underway for the District 129 seat left vacant by the death of Wayne Howard. The only location to vote for that race is the municipal building

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.