Georgia teenager slain, 4 others shot at weekend block party

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — Police in Middle Georgia say a teenage girl has been shot to death and four others wounded by gunfire at a Labor Day weekend party.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday night in Warner Robins, about 100 miles southeast of Atlanta.

A coroner identified the dead girl as 15-year-old Tanyla Johnson of McDonough, who had been visiting family in Warner Robins.

Police say officers were sent to the area to respond to a complaint about a large party.

When police arrived, shots were fired into the crowd from a vehicle leaving the area.