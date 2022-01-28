Georgia teen in custody after fire started in high school restroom

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Houston County teen is in custody following an arson incident at a school in Warner Robins.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the 14-year-old juvenile was arrested on Jan. 27, 2022, in connection to a fire at Northside High School, located at 926 Green Street.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

Police said the incident happened at 7:42 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27. Both the Warner Robins Police Department and Warner Robins Fire Department responded to the fire at the school.

According to police, it was determined the teen used a lighter to set toilet paper and a toilet paper dispenser on fire in a campus restroom.

The teen was arrested and turned over to the Juvenile Division of the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen has been charged with Arson, Criminal Interference with Government Property, and Disruption of a Public School.