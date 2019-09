(WJBF) – In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, Georgia Southern University has cancelled all classes for Tuesday and Wednesday.

They made the announcement Sunday night on Twitter.

EAGLE ALERT (All Campuses): All campuses are closed & classes canceled on Tues., 9/3 & Wed. 9/4 due to Hurricane Dorian. https://t.co/9ilO4rimcr — GeorgiaSouthern (@GeorgiaSouthern) September 1, 2019

Classes are set to resume on Thursday.

The University of South Carolina says they’re monitoring the storm and as of right now classes are still scheduled to run as normal.