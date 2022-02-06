Georgia, South Carolina, others asking for federal block on COVID vaccine mandate

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. President Joe Biden has directed OSHA to write a rule requiring employers with at least 100 workers to force employees to get vaccinated or produce weekly test results showing they are virus free.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Sixteen attorneys across the country, including Georgia and South Carolina, are asking a federal judge to once again block the federal government from enforcing a covid-19 vaccine mandate.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are among those asking for the block. The effort is in an attempt to stop the federal government from enforcing the mandate before the February 14 deadline. That’s when workers at covered facilities would have to have recieved the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or have a pending or approved application for exemption.

“This administration should be celebrating healthcare workers for their sacrifices in the face of a pandemic. Instead, they continue to force a solution based on control and not based on science,” Attorney General Wilson said. “We need to do everything we can to support healthcare workers and keep them on the job at overworked and understaffed nursing homes and hospitals,” he added.

