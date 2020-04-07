Georgia small businesses offered webinar on federal stimulus aid Tuesday

CSRA (WJBF) – State officials and the University of Georgia are offering webinars for thousands of small business owners trying to understand how to get federal stimulus help and loans during the coronavirus pandemic.

People can go online or call-in to take part in Region 7 (Augusta Area) today, Tuesday, April 7th, 2020.

Region 7 –Tuesday, April 7, 12:00 noon

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/244537302

Call-In: +1 (646) 876-9923 US

Meeting ID: 244 537 302

Contact: UGA SBDC in Augusta at (706)-650-5655 or click here.

