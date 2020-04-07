Georgia small businesses offered webinar on federal stimulus aid Tuesday

News

by: , Press Release

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar DC photo)

CSRA (WJBF) – State officials and the University of Georgia are offering webinars for thousands of small business owners trying to understand how to get federal stimulus help and loans during the coronavirus pandemic.

People can go online or call-in to take part in Region 7 (Augusta Area) today, Tuesday, April 7th, 2020.

  • Region 7 –Tuesday, April 7, 12:00 noon
  • Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/244537302
  • Call-In: +1 (646) 876-9923 US
  • Meeting ID: 244 537 302
  • Contact: UGA SBDC in Augusta at (706)-650-5655 or click here.

Latest Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories