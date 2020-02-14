Georgia ships last of 30,000 voting machines for March debut

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia election officials have shipped the last truckloads of new voting machines that will make their statewide debut during the presidential primaries next month.

Trucks carrying devices for the last six counties awaiting shipments left Friday from the metro Atlanta warehouse where state election officials have been testing the machines. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger faced a challenge in distributing 30,000 machines on time.

Georgia’s presidential primaries are March 24, but early voting starts March 2. Thomas County in south Georgia was among the last six counties to get the new machines. Its elections superviser, Frank Scoggins, says he’ll be ready despite the tight deadline.

