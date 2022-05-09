AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger spoke to the Augusta Rotary Club about election integrity ahead of the May 24 primary.

He said changes made as a result of the controversial Election Integrity Act also known as Senate Bill 202 will make this year’s election run more smoothly and accurately.

” Number one we begin the process of scanning the absentee ballots sooner so that we can begin the tabulation on election night to get the results out sooner for voters,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger said they’ve already seen a record turnout for early voting and they’re ready to handle large numbers for the primary and general election.

“We feel like they’re in good shape and the advantage of adding an additional day of early voting now allows the county to space people out because we are having record turnout,” Raffensperger said.

He also said during the primary they will be monitoring the line time through an app at precincts to make sure lines are shorter than one hour for election day.

” Any lines that are longer than an hour then we’re going to come back to the county and say we noticed that this happened here, and they will either have to bus the precinct in half or add additional equipment. So that’s really important to get that right for the primary because we’ll be rolling into the fall election next, and we want to make sure that we have short lines.”

Raffensperger is running for re-election for Georgia Secretary of State.

He is on the ballot in the Republican primary up against US Representative Jody Hice on May 24.