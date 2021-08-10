Georgia second to last in nursing home inspections, report finds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise throughout the Coastal Empire, many remain concerned with those living in nursing homes who are the most susceptible to the virus.

According to a federal report, Georgia is second to last among states in conducting thorough inspections of their nursing homes, leaving patients at risk if COVID precautions aren’t being taken.

For all your latest breaking news and local headlines sign up for our daily NEWSLETTER

One former frontline worker claims this is the case at Riverview Health and Rehabilitation Center.

“Residents be out in the hall with no masks on at all, the administrators and managers will walk past, they see them and they don’t do nothing,” said the former worker, who wished to stay anonymous.

WSAV News 3 reached out to Riverview for comment on the matter, and received the following statement:

As of today (8/9/21), the center has 19 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 4 who have recovered. The 19 patients have tested positive are currently under COVID observation and are isolated from other patients. The center has 2 associates who have recovered and 3 who have tested positive and are following the recommendations and guidelines provided by the CDC and will not return to work until safe to do so.

Even though those at Riverview continue to ensure that their staff is proceeding accordingly, this former employee is saying otherwise.

“You want to send us on this (COVID) side with our life in jeopardy, and we not even dressing up. You don’t even have anything for us to dress up in. Because when I worked at the hospital before I came to Riverview, we had something to cover from head to toe up,” said the former employee.

The federal study shows more than 90% of Georgia nursing homes have gone without a thorough inspection for at least 16 months as of May 31 — that’s before the delta variant began its spread in Georgia.

So far, more than 4,000 residents have died from COVID-19 in long-term care facilities in Georgia alone.