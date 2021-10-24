Georgia says health departments to offer COVID-19 boosters

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia officials say local health departments will begin offering more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots on Tuesday, following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state Department of Public Health announced Friday that shots will be available for people who had previously received the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Public health departments are already offering booster shots for people who received the Pfizer vaccine.

The state is recommending boosters for any adult who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago.

People 65 or older or in high-risk groups who received Pfizer or Moderna should seek a booster six months after earlier vaccinations were completed.