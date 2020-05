GEORGIA (WJBF) — As everyone who lives in the State of Georgia is now being urged to wear a mask, that’s according to Governor Brian Kemp and the public health commissioner.

A cloth mask should be worn at the grocery store, to pick up to go orders, when riding public transportation, and any other place that social distancing is difficult.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the mask should allow you to breathe, cover the nose and mouth, and be washed and dried after every use.