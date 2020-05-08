Georgia promises thorough probe in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds is acknowledging the outrage over the shooting of a black man that led to murder charges more than two months later against a white father and son.

But he says “all that matters is what the facts tell us.” And Reynolds says that once his agency was brought into the case, his team “came up fairly quickly with the solid belief that there’s sufficient cause to charge them with murder and aggravated assault.”

The investigation continues now that Gregory and Travis McMichael are jailed in the death of Ahmaud Arbery on Feb. 23 outside Brunswick. Reynolds says “every stone will be uncovered.”

