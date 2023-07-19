GEORGIA (WJBF) – As Georgians continue to weather the high summer heat, Georgia Power aims to help its customers.

By minimizing the impact of the higher temperatures on electric bills and providing easy ways to save around the house.

Georgia Power offers efficiency information and tools that can help customers save money and energy throughout the year.

The company’s My Power Usage tool, a free service available for many Georgia Power online accounts, allows customers to track their daily energy use online, project their monthly bill, set alerts and stay within a set energy budget.

Simple summer tips to save money and energy include:

Set it for the season – Set the thermostat to 78 degrees and use fans to keep you feeling cooler. For every degree higher you maintain your thermostat, you can see up to a 3-4% decrease in energy use.

Change the air filter and unblock air vents – Change standard air filters once a month, or pleated filters once every three months. A clogged filter makes your AC work harder, increases wear on your unit, and uses more energy. Clear spaces around your air returns and vents to allow free air flow.

Keep the heat out – Close your curtains and blinds during peak hours of the day to reduce extra heat caused by direct sunlight.

Wash clothes cold – Wash full loads of clothes with cold water and avoid over-drying. Also, clean the lint trap before every load to increase efficiency.

Fire up the grill – Reduce the temperature inside your home by using an outdoor grill or smoker instead of indoor ovens and stoves. Also consider the slow cooker or microwave.

Fill your fridge – Solids and liquids are easier to cool than air. Try to keep your refrigerator set to the temperature recommended by the manufacturer for optimal performance.

Avoid phantom energy loss – Unplug your electronic devices when not in use and use smart power strips. Consider energy-saving settings, which are often available on newer equipment and appliances.

Other programs to help Georgia Power customers manage energy bills this summer:

A Free Online Energy Checkup – Take a quick and easy online energy checkup that provides a customized energy usage report and ways to save money. Visit www.GeorgiaPower.com/EnergyCheckUp to get started.

Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) – The Home Energy Improvement Program (HEIP) helps Georgia Power customers reduce energy use, save on energy costs and improve the comfort of their homes. Residential customers can earn rebates from Georgia Power for implementing and installing qualifying energy saving improvements. Learn more at www.GeorgiaPower.com/HomeImprovements.

Energy Assistance for Savings & Efficiency Program (EASE)– The EASE Program helps eligible income-qualified customers make free energy efficiency improvements in their home. At no cost to the customer, a program contractor performs the recommended energy efficiency upgrades. Customers can learn more and apply at www.GeorgiaPower.com/EASE.

Georgia Power is committed to helping customers save money on their energy bills, explore rate options and get assistance when needed: