Georgia Power employees serve Burke County woman on M.L.K. Day

People across the Augusta area give back on the M.L.K. Holiday.

Georgia Power employees teamed up with Burke County High School students to help out a woman and her family in Girard, GA. About 40 people showed up to do various home repairs.

“It is so beautiful, thank God for them,” said Sally Ellison

Ellison’s daughter passed away so she is raising her three grandchildren. Her husband just died a few years ago also so she needed some help to get her house into better shape.

“I wish my husband was still here because he was talking on some stuff that’s being done now,” Ellison says. “He wanted to try to do it and there is so much love in doing it. It’s getting done and I know he, right today, he is smiling.”

Rev. Willie Givens is Ellison’s dear friend, the pastor at One in Christ Baptist Church in Girard and he is one of the key members of Neighborhood Renewal.

“Neighborhood Renewal is an organization, a group of individuals pairing up with Georgia Power. We have like a 10 mile radius of Plant Votgle and we go out and we access the houses and do renovations. We’ve remodeled several houses,” Rev. Givens explains.

Georgia Power’s Vice President of the Northeast Region, Jason Cuevas, was there to serve on M.L.K Day.

“One of the tenants that we hold close to ourselves to our employees at Georgia Power is that the communities that we have the privilege to operate in should be better because we are there,” Cuevas says. “This is an opportunity for us to give back to the community and also pay tribute to the legacy of Dr. King.”

Rev. Givens points out that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was all about equality.

“He was all about equal rights, and in hand, people working together because in Christ, we all are one,” Rev. Givens says. “That’s what’s so amazing to see that we have, as his motto was, black and white together, we got black and white together out here cutting trees, raking yards, doing work together and that’s what it’s all about.”

The Girard location was one of many that took place throughout the state. The Thompson branch of Georgia Power gave back at Camp Lakeside in Lincolnton as well.